LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — A pro-Confederate group in Virginia has taken down a large rebel flag, but says it intends to raise the banner again once the proper permits are obtained.
The Roanoke Times (http://bit.ly/2mnKey1 ) reports Rockbridge County officials said the 82-foot-tall flagpole had to be removed last week because it’s too close to a public highway.
The Virginia Flaggers initially said they wouldn’t take the rebel flag down and were prepared to pay any ensuing fines. On Monday, though, they hired a crane to remove the flagpole, which is in front of a pawn shop.
The group says they removed the flag at the request of the property owner, who said he’d been “threatened with imprisonment.”
County officials denied threatening to imprison the owner, but said a judge could impose a jail sentence.
___
Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com
