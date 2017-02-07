BONNEAUVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Bird-welfare volunteers are trying to locate a bald eagle that’s been photographed in Pennsylvania with a leg-hold trap clamped to a talon.
Wildlife rehabilitator Wendy Ebersole Looker told The York Dispatch on Tuesday she will care for the injured raptor if it can be caught.
The bird was photographed Sunday in Bonneauville, a town about five miles from Gettysburg in south-central Pennsylvania.
The photographer, Susan Boardman, says she watched the eagle on the ground for about 10 minutes before seeing the leg trap, attached a long chain, when it started to fly away.
Boardman says the eagle appeared to struggle to fly.
Looker says eagles need their talons to hunt, eat, perch and defend themselves. She tells the newspaper that infection could be a problem.
