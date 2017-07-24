ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities investigating the wife of a man who massacred Florida nightclub patrons have seized three computers, cellphones, an IPad and a Facebook account as evidence.

Documents filed last week show federal prosecutors have provided Noor Salman’s defense team with those items.

Salman is charged with aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, and with obstructing law enforcement. She has pleaded not guilty and is set to go on trial next March.

Forty-nine patrons were killed during the Pulse massacre in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Salman’s attorneys asked a judge for the court to pay for a computer expert, who says he needs more than six weeks to go over the digital data.

A magistrate on Monday declared Salman a pauper, allowing her to waive court costs.