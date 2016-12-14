PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tens of thousands of commuters who use light-rail trains to travel to and from Pittsburgh are running late.
The Port Authority of Allegheny County says an unspecified computer glitch is causing significant delays. At one point, trains couldn’t travel into downtown Pittsburgh or the city’s North Shore on Wednesday morning.
Transit spokesman Jim Ritchie says the problem is based in the rail operating center in the city’s South Hills suburbs.
Ritchie says all trains returned to normal service about 8:15 a.m., but says they’ll remain off-schedule through the morning rush.
It still isn’t clear how the computer problems occurred.
