LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is investigating a complaint from the Freedom from Religion Foundation that participants in an agency-sponsored hunter safety class held at a church were given religious flyers.
Laura Ryder, the department’s hunter education supervisor, tells The Laconia Daily Sun (http://bit.ly/2sHLoIU) it’s not clear who handed out the flyers at the Heritage Free Will Baptist Church in Laconia. The flyers included prayers and information about services. Ryder said materials in the classes are supposed to pertain strictly to hunting.
Messages were left Monday for Pastor Joel Nason, who was the lead instructor for the April class.
Foundation representatives sent a letter last month complaining about the handouts. One was titled “How can I become God’s child” and gave the advice: “Admit that you are a sinner.”
Most Read Stories
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
- Bainbridge Island gunman killed by police
- Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Mariners bullpen coach Mike Hampton resigns
- Seattle’s newest boom and the wealth it has created are thrilling — and unsettling | PNW Magazine VIEW
___
Information from: The Laconia Daily Sun.