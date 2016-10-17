FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The attorney for an Indiana woman accused of smothering her two children after abducting them is seeking a competency evaluation for her.
Amber Pasztor’s public defender filed a motion Monday seeking the evaluation. The 29-year-old Fort Wayne woman faces two murder counts in the Sept. 26 killings of 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor.
The abduction of the children from their custodial grandparents’ home that morning led authorities to issue an Amber Alert.
Pasztor said in a jailhouse interview with WANE-TV last week that she decided to kill her children after hearing of the Amber Alert. She also admitted fatally shooting 65-year-old neighbor Frank Macomber. She has not been charged in Macomber’s death.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
- Western Washington windstorm weaker than predicted
- Did the refs get it right? Seahawks seal win on controversial fourth-down pass to Falcons' Julio Jones WATCH
- Live storm updates: Strongest winds pass Seattle area, weather service says WATCH
The state plans to seek a life sentence without parole for Pasztor if she’s convicted.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.