NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A space station supply mission by a Virginia company has been pushed back to October.

NASA said Tuesday that Orbital ATK plans to launch sometime between Oct. 9 and Oct. 13

The mission is to return the company’s unmanned Antares rocket to flight after nearly two years. It also would be Orbital ATK’s first mission from Wallops, Island, Virginia, since a launch failure in October 2014. The explosion damaged the launch pad and destroyed $51 million in NASA cargo.

Since then, Orbital ATK has used another company’s rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, to fulfill its obligations to NASA.

Orbital first planned to launch in August and September. The company said previously that it needed more time for inspections and tests and also had to fit into the space station’s schedule.