ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska oil company has agreed to pay the largest civil penalty ever for a violation of a law requiring that goods transported by water between U.S. ports be carried on U.S.-flagged ships.
Acting U.S. Attorney for Alaska Bryan Schroder says in an announcement that the Furie Operating Alaska LLC has agreed to pay $10 million to satisfy a civil penalty assessed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection for violating the Jones Act.
A spokesman for Furie could not immediately be reached.
Furie explores and produces oil and natural gas in Cook Inlet.
Most Read Stories
- #BerthaCam: Watch the giant boring machine at the end of Highway 99 tunnel
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Seattle mayor drops property-tax plan, now seeks county sales tax to fight homelessness
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
U.S. Customs in 2011 determined that Furie used a foreign-flagged vessel to tow a drill rig from the Gulf of Mexico to Alaska and fined the company $15 million.
Furie sued in 2012. The settlement resolves that lawsuit.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.