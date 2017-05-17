CAROVA BEACH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is investigating after compacted trash disks similar to those made on its ships washed up on beaches on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported (http://bit.ly/2reRpiz) more than two dozen of the table-top size plastic disks were scattered on the beach north of Corolla.

David Elder with the town of Kill Devil Hills reports the disks have shown up on beaches there, too.

Ted Brown with the Navy’s Fleet Forces Command said the disks appear to be similar to those made on Navy ships to compress plastic waste for easy storage until a ship reaches port. Ships are not supposed to dump plastic into the ocean.

Brown says he doesn’t know how the disks ended up on the beaches.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com