Share story

By
The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — A commuter train has struck and killed a pedestrian in Baltimore.

City police spokesman Donny Moses says officers are investigating Friday morning’s collision.

Maryland Transit Administration spokesman Paul Shepard says the train was southbound on the Penn Line when it hit the person about 7:45 a.m. Rail service was suspended for about an hour.

There’s no immediate word on who the person was or why they were on the tracks.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press