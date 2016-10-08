NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A commuter train has derailed east of New York City after it hit a work train on the tracks.
A spokesman for the Long Island Rail Road says the eastbound train derailed east of New Hyde Park just after 9 p.m. Saturday.
A spokesman for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 11 people have been taken to hospitals. He says none of the injuries are life-threatening.
The Democratic governor says about 600 people were on the train when it crashed.
Most Read Stories
- Some claim Bigfoot seen on Michigan eagle-nest camera WATCH
- Seahawks’ Kevin Pierre-Louis opens up about his depression: ‘I kept trying to push through things’
- State GOP leader excuses Trump’s remarks: ‘He was channeling Bill Clinton’
- Qatar Airways orders up to 100 Boeing jets
- Want to keep your home burglar-proof? Here are some tips, from a burglar. | PNW Magazine
LIRR spokesman Sal Arena says the first three cars of the 12-car train derailed. He says the work train caught fire after the crash.
Photos shared on social media show part of the train off the rails and tilted at an angle.
Train service has been suspended in both directions.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.