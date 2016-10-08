NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A commuter train has derailed east of New York City after it hit a work train on the tracks.

A spokesman for the Long Island Rail Road says the eastbound train derailed east of New Hyde Park just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

A spokesman for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 11 people have been taken to hospitals. He says none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The Democratic governor says about 600 people were on the train when it crashed.

LIRR spokesman Sal Arena says the first three cars of the 12-car train derailed. He says the work train caught fire after the crash.

Photos shared on social media show part of the train off the rails and tilted at an angle.

Train service has been suspended in both directions.