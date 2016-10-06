NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit is implementing a new rule for pulling into two of its stations a week after one of its commuter trains crashed into a terminal, killing a woman on the platform and injuring more than 100 others.
NJ Transit spokeswoman Jennifer Nelson says the conductor must join the engineer whenever a train pulls into Hoboken Terminal or its Atlantic City station. That means a second set of eyes will be watching as a train enters the final phase of its trip at stations where there are platforms at the end of the rails.
The New York Times first reported the policy.
The engineer was alone when the train crashed into the Hoboken station last Thursday. He’s told federal investigators the train was entering the station at 10 mph, but he had no memory of the crash.
