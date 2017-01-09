NEW YORK (AP) — A plug from Meryl Streep on Sunday’s Golden Globes telecast sparked a surge in contributions to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
By mid-afternoon Monday, the CPJ had received about 700 online donations totaling $60,000, communications associate Mehdi Rahmati said.
Ordinarily, only a handful of donations would have been received overnight, he said. “And people are still reaching out.”
Accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Streep cited President-elect Donald Trump’s tumultuous relationship with the media. Then, she urged viewers to support a free press as journalists face dangerous assignments abroad. Last year was the worst on record for journalist imprisonment around the world, according to the CPJ, a non-profit committed to protecting press freedom.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Golden Globes 2017 worst dressed: Who got it wrong VIEW
- What the national media are saying after 'revitalized' Seahawks beat Lions in NFL playoffs
Streep’s appeal to the telecast’s 20 million viewers was a happy surprise for the CPJ, Rahmati said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.