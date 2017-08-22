MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has upheld the firing of a Milwaukee police officer who shot and killed a black man.
Former Officer Christopher Manney found Dontre Hamilton lying on the ground in a downtown park in 2014. Manney shot Hamilton after Hamilton grabbed his baton during a pat-down search.
Manney wasn’t charged, but Chief Ed Flynn fired him for violating department pat-down policies. The city’s police and fire commission upheld the firing.
A Milwaukee judge ruled the termination was proper, but Manney argued to the 1st District Court of Appeals that the department’s pat-down policies are vague and his due process rights were violated. The court rejected his arguments Tuesday, saying the commission acted properly.
Manney’s attorney didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.