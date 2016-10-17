BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials are seeking public comment on a proposal to protect snow-loving wolverines as a threatened species.
The government proposed protections three years ago before later reversing course.
In April, a federal judge sided with environmentalists who argued the Obama administration brushed over threats to the animals from climate change. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen ordered wildlife officials to act as quickly as possible to protect the species.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokeswoman Sandra Baker says the agency will collect new climate change data in coming months as part of its review. A final decision is expected by 2018.
Andrea Santarsiere with the Center for Biological Diversity says wolverines can’t wait that long for protections. The group has been seeking federal protections for the animals since 1995.
