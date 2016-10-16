WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director James Comey says the absence of reliable data about how often police use force is fueling a regrettable narrative about law enforcement.

He says videos of fatal police encounters have contributed to a belief that “biased police are killing black men at epidemic rates.”

Comey says that story line has formed in the absence of complete and reliable data about police use of force.

He says that narrative unnecessarily divides the public and law enforcement, creating a “chasm” of mistrust.

The FBI is moving forward with plans for a national database to track information about police use of force.

Comey made the remarks in San Diego on Sunday during a gathering of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.