HILLSBORO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city’s second-term mayor who’s also veteran standup comedian is facing trial on four felony counts.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Highland County for Drew Hastings. An unusually large pool of potential jurors has been called for the case.

Hastings’ attorney has blasted the accusation that he falsified his residency by pointing out Ohio’s attorney general had already investigated that matter in 2013. He says other charges are misleading.

Retired Summit County Common Pleas Judge Patricia Ann Cosgrove will hear the case, after a Highland County judge recused himself.

Hillsboro, with a population of some 6,600 people, is located about 60 miles east of Cincinnati.