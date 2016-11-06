HILLSBORO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city’s second-term mayor who’s also veteran standup comedian is facing trial on four felony counts.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Highland County for Drew Hastings. An unusually large pool of potential jurors has been called for the case.
Hastings’ attorney has blasted the accusation that he falsified his residency by pointing out Ohio’s attorney general had already investigated that matter in 2013. He says other charges are misleading.
Retired Summit County Common Pleas Judge Patricia Ann Cosgrove will hear the case, after a Highland County judge recused himself.
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' College Football Playoff chances: 'Where's the love?'
- Ex-Vanderbilt football player gets 17 years for campus rape
Hillsboro, with a population of some 6,600 people, is located about 60 miles east of Cincinnati.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.