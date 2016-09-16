ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested Katt Williams again, the latest in a series of encounters the comedian has had with Georgia law officers.

Fulton County Jail records show that Williams — whose real name is Micah Sierra Williams — was booked Thursday.

Records show he was apprehended on a warrant charging him with second-degree criminal damage to property. Few other details were immediately available.

Drew Findling, a lawyer for Williams, said he would provide a statement later Friday.

The comedian has been arrested several times this year at various places in metro Atlanta, and in the Gainesville area northeast of the city. He also was arrested this summer in the Los Angeles area, where prosecutors charged him with misdemeanor battery after a confrontation with a woman in a parking lot.