ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested Katt Williams again, the latest in a series of encounters the comedian has had with Georgia law officers.
Fulton County Jail records show that Williams — whose real name is Micah Sierra Williams — was booked Thursday.
Records show he was apprehended on a warrant charging him with second-degree criminal damage to property. Few other details were immediately available.
Drew Findling, a lawyer for Williams, said he would provide a statement later Friday.
Most Read Stories
- Open ‘safe places’ in Seattle, King County for heroin use, task force says VIEW
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
- $80,000 median: Income gain in Seattle far outpaces other cities
- Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls says he's ready to take on a starter's workload
The comedian has been arrested several times this year at various places in metro Atlanta, and in the Gainesville area northeast of the city. He also was arrested this summer in the Los Angeles area, where prosecutors charged him with misdemeanor battery after a confrontation with a woman in a parking lot.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.