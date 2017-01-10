PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cable TV giant Comcast is threatening a costly legal battle if Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney doesn’t veto a bill that would ban employers from asking job applicants for their salary history.

Daniel Cohen, a senior vice president at Comcast, tells Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2j3BTC3 ) that a memo sent to the city is supported by Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Wonderling, who objects to the bill’s “hassle factor.”

Councilman Bill Greenlee, the Democrat who sponsored the legislation, says the measure is about requiring employers to base salaries on what a job is worth and the applicant’s experience.

But Cohen says the bill is burdensome and makes no sense. Comcast has a pay scale for technical and call center workers, but couldn’t fairly craft a pay package for executives like Cohen without knowing what they made previously.