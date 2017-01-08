NEW YORK (AP) — Free-thinking author and columnist Nat Hentoff has died.
His son, Tom Hentoff, said his father died on Saturday from natural causes at his Manhattan apartment. He was 91.
Hentoff was a Village Voice contributor and columnist for 50 years and also wrote for The New Yorker, The New York Times, Down Beat and the Wall Street Journal. His more than 25 books included jazz and First Amendment works, novels and memoirs.
A bearded, scholarly figure, Hentoff was as likely to write a column about fiddler Bob Wills as a dissection of the Patriot Act, and to have his name appear in the liberal Voice as the conservative Washington Times.
Most Read Stories
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Do you live in Seattle's most liberal or conservative neighborhood? Check our map. | FYI Guy
- Seattle Times to cut newsroom jobs
- James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis, Trump’s defense secretary pick, always comes home to Richland, ‘this town that formed me’
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.