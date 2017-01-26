COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio’s capital city are holding a memorial service for a police horse that died earlier this month after serving on the force for 11 years.
Columbus police say the memorial is part of a Friday open house by the department’s mounted unit to honor the male horse, known as Equine Officer Willie.
A surgery in early January revealed that the 24-year-old Saddlebred had a fatty tumor wrapped around his colon. He died a week later, on Jan. 11.
The agency says the horse helped with crowd control and was popular at community events.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ‘won’t be bullied,’ will fight Trump’s sanctuary-city order, mayor says
- Seattle cop’s son killed after trying to stop car prowler in Sammamish VIEW
- What does Trump’s action on sanctuary cities mean for Seattle? Here’s what we know
- Seahawks assistant head coach for defense Rocky Seto leaves team to enter ministry
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
A police honor guard is slated to stand guard by the horse’s ashes during the memorial service, and the Columbus Pipes & Drums is scheduled to perform.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.