Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A bust of Christopher Columbus has been knocked off its pedestal in a New York park — but it’s unclear whether the vandalism is related to the recent controversy over the explorer.

The Journal News (http://lohud.us/2iL6Wnm ) says the damage was reported Tuesday at Columbus Memorial Park in Yonkers, just north of New York City.

The national soul-searching over whether to take down Confederate monuments has extended to other historical figures.

Activists in New York and elsewhere have targeted Columbus statues. The explorer is seen as a hero to many for “discovering” the New World, but he’s considered a murderous colonizer to Native Americans and others.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino says “the statue craziness” is “ridiculous and must stop.”

Police say it’s also possible that “youthful vandalism” caused the damage.

___

Information from: The Journal News, http://www.lohud.com

The Associated Press