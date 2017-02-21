HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana lawmakers say Talen Energy is pushing for a tax reduction to keep two units of the Colstrip power plant open until 2022.

House Speaker Austin Knudsen said Tuesday that two of the four units of the coal-fired power plant could close within a year if the state doesn’t offer some kind of assistance.

However, Knudsen and Republican Sen. Duane Ankney of Colstrip say the $10 million coal severance tax reduction proposed by the company isn’t likely in a tight budget year.

Knudsen and Ankney say lawmakers and company representatives are still in talks. Company representatives did not return calls for comment.

A legal settlement calls for two of Colstrip’s four units to close by July 2022.

Colstrip is the second-largest coal-fired plant in the West and a major economic driver in southeastern Montana.