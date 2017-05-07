JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (AP) — School officials in Colorado are investigating allegations that a high school Spanish teacher allowed students to hit a pinata with a picture of President Donald Trump on it during a Cinco de Mayo celebration.
KCNC-TV reported Sunday (http://cbsloc.al/2poTsMN) that Johnstown Milliken School District Superintendent Martin Foster said the incident allegedly occurred on the grounds of Roosevelt High School in the northern Colorado town of Johnstown.
The station says the teacher is on paid leave. The teacher’s name hasn’t been released.
Lesley Hollywood, the parent of a Roosevelt student, says she was offended when saw a video of the pinata on the social media app Snapchat.
Hollywood says she didn’t vote for Trump but the pinata was disrespectful.
Information from: KCNC-TV, http://www.cbsdenver.com
