DENVER (AP) — A man accused of leaving a bomb outside a police station in a small Colorado mountain town to avenge the killing of a fellow member of a hippie group in the 1970s is expected to plead guilty.
David Michael Ansberry is expected to acknowledge Tuesday that he left a powerful bomb containing arsenic outside the Nederland Police Department on Oct. 11.
Surveillance video captured him buying cellphones to trigger the explosive. He was easily recognizable because he is 3-foot-6, 100 pounds and uses crutches.
The device did not detonate.
Investigators say he was trying to avenge the 1971 killing of his friend Guy Goughnor at the hands of Renner Forbes, who was a town marshal at the time. Forbes was convicted of the killing in 1998.