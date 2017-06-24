COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado Springs motorcycle officer has been injured in an accident while escorting Vice President Mike Pence’s motorcade to the city’s airport.
Police Lt. Howard Black told The Gazette (http://bit.ly/2s3LwGj) the accident happened at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Officer Andrew Holland, an eight-year veteran of the force, was in serious condition.
No other vehicles were involved, and Pence’s motorcade continued to the airport.
Pence said in a Tweet released by the police department that he’d spoken with the officer’s wife and was “so relieved his injuries are not life-threatening.”
Pence was in Colorado Springs to mark the 40th anniversary of Focus on the Family. He also visited Schriever Air Force Base, home to the Air Force Space Command.