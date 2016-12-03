DENVER (AP) — A man who gouged out his own eye while in jail is suing Rio Grande County saying jailers failed to adequately protect him from himself.
The Denver Post reports (dpo.st/2gSxfFU) Gordon Sawyers’ lawsuit alleges that while he was under suicide watch — which calls for cell checks every 15 minutes — no one checked on him for three hours one night in early December, during which he gouged out his right eye.
Sawyers had been arrested on Nov. 18, 2015 for allegedly burning down an art gallery to cleanse it of witches.
The lawsuit says Sawyers’ psychiatrist told jailers that Sawyers was suffering from severe mental illness and should be watched carefully because his delusions were likely to intensify.
Most Read Stories
- Snow is on way to Western Washington lowlands, weather service says
- FAA orders Boeing 787 safety fix: Reboot power once in a while
- Arrest of black teen in Wallingford sets off social-media storm
- Facebook set to double Seattle presence with another big new office
- Fed up with Seattle? Here's where you can go
The lawsuit also names Sheriff Brian Norton. He declined to comment, saying he hadn’t seen the lawsuit.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.