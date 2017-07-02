SEDALIA, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man who reportedly mistook his adult son for an intruder told deputies he shot and killed him.
Douglas County deputies arrested 58-year-old Frank Leon Huner of Sedalia on suspicion of second-degree murder. He was released after posting a $50,000 bond.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Lauren LeKander says Huner called 911 at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday to report the shooting. He later said the victim was his son.
LeKander told KMGH-TV that investigators believe the victim is Huner’s son, but they are awaiting the coroner’s confirmation. His name hasn’t been released.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Gov. Inslee signs $43.7 billion state budget; 11th-hour deal averts shutdown WATCH
- Family-leave measure passed by Washington Legislature
- No one hurt in Southcenter mall shooting, police say
Sedalia is about 35 miles south of Denver.