GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man will spend six months in jail after he swore repeatedly at a judge during a bond hearing.

The Daily Sentinel of Grand Junction reports (http://bit.ly/2mmwuYE ) that 36-year-old Christopher Vigil appeared in Mesa County court Thursday for a bond hearing on a drug possession case.

When Judge Bruce Raaum said Vigil never showed up to court on his own accord, Vigil replied that was untrue and swore at the judge. Raaum offered Vigil an opportunity to apologize, but he declined.

Raaum ordered Vigil to serve 90 days in jail on a contempt charge, and Vigil swore twice more at the judge.

His jail time was increased to 6 months.

