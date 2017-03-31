DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Army is considering trucking hazardous wastewater from a chemical weapons destruction plant in Colorado to another state because the plant isn’t yet fully operational.

Incinerators in Texas and Arkansas are under consideration to destroy up to 250,000 gallons (946,000 liters) of wastewater from the Pueblo Chemical Depot, but officials couldn’t immediately provide the exact locations Thursday.

The southern Colorado plant is dismantling and neutralizing shells containing mustard agent but can’t yet process the wastewater. Officials say they’re running out of storage space.

The waste is primarily saltwater but could irritate human skin because it contains caustic chemicals used to neutralize the mustard. Officials say the wastewater contains no mustard agent.

The plant is destroying 780,000 shells filled with 2,500 tons (2.3 million kilograms) of mustard agent under an international treaty.