BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s army says a soldier has been killed by an explosive device attributed to a dissident wing of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.
The attack took place late Saturday in the southern department of Guaviare when soldiers and police were patrolling near a highway.
An army statement says three other soldiers were wounded and blames the 1st Front of the FARC.
Authorities say the front is heavily involved in drug trafficking and illegal mining and has opposed a peace accord reached last year with the FARC.
Most Read Stories
- After abuse allegations against Ed Murray, political opponents may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- Murder-suicide suspected as 2 adults killed, 2 students hurt at San Bernardino school VIEW
- Video of passenger getting dragged off flight sparks uproar
- West Seattle star Nate Pryor picks Washington
- Angels rally with seven runs in ninth inning to complete sweep of Mariners
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.