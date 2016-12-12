BERLIN (AP) — Cologne is planning a hugely increased police presence for New Year’s Eve and banning firecrackers around its landmark cathedral as part of efforts to prevent a repeat of last year’s string of robberies and sexual assaults.
The crimes, blamed largely on foreign men, heightened tensions in Germany over the influx of migrants in 2015. Police were criticized for their handling of the situation, and the city’s then-police chief removed.
Current police chief Juergen Mathies said Monday more than 1,500 officers will be on duty in Cologne this New Year’s Eve, compared with around 140 last time. Video surveillance is being stepped up.
Most of last year’s crimes occurred around the cathedral and nearby train station. The area around the cathedral is being fenced off as a secure zone.
Most Read Stories
- As King County becomes more diverse, Seattle defies trend | FYI Guy
- Guns in stadiums? Trumpism making some noise in Olympia | Danny Westneat
- Complete coverage: Seahawks suffer 38-10 blowout loss against Packers in Green Bay
- MLS Cup: First the agony, followed by the ecstasy for Sounders | Larry Stone
- Richard Sherman on the Seahawks: ‘Everybody needs to get a wake-up call’ WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.