BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Atlantic University is suing to fire a campus police officer who officials say threatened to shoot his lieutenant.

The Palm Beach Post reports the school’s trustees have asked a judge to overturn an arbitrator’s June 15 ruling that reinstated William Hernandez Jr. and awarded him back pay.

The school says it fired Hernandez a year ago after he threatened to shoot the lieutenant during an argument over the agency’s canine program.

The threat was allegedly heard by the lieutenant and the acting police chief, who fired Hernandez a month later. Neither is named in court filings.

Arbitrator William McGinnis Jr. ruled that because the acting chief was a witness, an outside investigator should have been hired.

The Police Benevolent Association argued Hernandez was fired for being a union activist.