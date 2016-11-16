College students at campuses around the United States say they are planning rallies and walkouts to call on school administrators to protect students and employees against immigration proceedings under Donald Trump’s presidency.

Organizers say actions are planned Wednesday at dozens of schools, including Yale in Connecticut and Rutgers in New Jersey. Organizers are calling for their schools to become havens for people who may face deportation and rallying supporters on social media with the hashtag #SanctuaryCampus.

Yale student organizer Ramon Garibaldo says the actions are inspired by demonstrations that broke out at high schools around the country last week following the Republican’s presidential election victory.

Trump’s campaign promises included a vow to deport millions of people who are in the U.S. illegally.