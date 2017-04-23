WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A college student has died after being struck during a hammer-throw event at a track meet in suburban Chicago.
Wheaton College officials say 19-year-old student Ethan Roser of Cincinnati was volunteering at a track and field competition at the school Saturday when he was accidentally struck by a hammer.
The hammer used in such competitions is a metal ball attached to a steel wire. The athlete holds a grip at the other end of the wire and spins several times before releasing it. The hammer weighs as much as 16 pounds.
The college says Roser was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was pronounced dead.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Car brings down power lines, causing I-5 shutdown and outages in North Seattle
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Boeing issues new layoff notices to 429 workers in Washington state
- Police say robbery suspect was killed by Seattle officers’ gunfire WATCH
Other details about the accident weren’t immediately released.
School officials say Roser was a freshman from Cincinnati.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.