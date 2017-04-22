MARYLAND, N.Y. (AP) — A car filled with college students has crashed into an upstate New York highway median and rolled over, killing one person and injuring five.
State police say the crash happened at 4 a.m. Saturday in the town of Maryland.
Police say the students from the State University of New York at Cobleskill were headed east on Interstate 88 when the vehicle entered the center median, rolled over and came to rest in the west lane. A westbound vehicle struck the car.
One student died later at Albany Medical Center. SUNY Cobleskill officials identified him as 19-year-old Douglas Alvarez, of Mamaroneck. The other five were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Most Read Stories
- Utah girl shot in head by teens: 'I'm tougher than a bullet' VIEW
- 3 police officers shot in downtown Seattle WATCH
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray proposes income tax for city’s ‘high-end’ households WATCH
- Starbucks barista has social-media meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- What we know about the shooting of 2 Seattle police officers WATCH
College officials say counseling will be available on campus.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.