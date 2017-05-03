PITTSBURGH (AP) — Officials say a 19-year-old student has died after he fell from a fifth-floor balcony at a Catholic university in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh police say Carlow University student Dalton Bacco, of West View, died around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a local hospital.
University spokesman Drew Wilson says the fall from the balcony of the University Commons building to the pavement occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. No other information was immediately available.
University and Pittsburgh police are investigating. Wilson says this is finals week at the university, which has about 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students.
Most Read Stories
- Video: Pilot, passenger walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- Five takeaways from John Schneider's radio appearance: A Kam Chancellor extension? Draft day regrets?
- Nathan Hale players dispute reports about coach Brandon Roy's reported shooting
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.