HONOLULU (AP) — A 19-year-old college student has been charged with animal cruelty, nearly a year after seabirds were found dead at a Hawaii nature reserve.
Christian Gutierrez is charged with 14 counts of animal cruelty and other charges. The Hawaii Department of Public Safety says he turned himself in Tuesday and was released after posting $25,000 bail.
Hawaii News Now reports there were at least 15 destroyed nests of Laysan albatrosses at Kaena Point Natural Area Reserve last December.
Gutierrez’s attorney, Myles Breiner, says his client didn’t harm any birds. He says Gutierrez was camping at Kaena Point with a group of classmates from Punahou School, a prestigious prep school in Honolulu. Breiner says one of the others is responsible.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
According to a police report, Gutierrez attends New York University. He’s scheduled to be arraigned next week.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.