TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police say a University of Alabama student accused of raping a teenage girl in a dorm room has been arrested.

Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit Capt. Gary Hood tells Al.com (http://bit.ly/2eQWt2k ) on Sunday that 19-year-old Joseph Tyler Pitts is charged with first-degree rape. Hood says an 18-year-old female, also a student at the college, told police she was drinking with Pitts and lost consciousness.

Hood says the teen said she was awakened by two friends, who saw Pitts on top of her and having sexual intercourse with her. The teen told Tuscaloosa investigators about the incident at DCH Regional Medical Center early Saturday.

Pitts is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $30,000 bond. It’s not clear if Pitts has an attorney.