FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida State University student caught biting a dead man’s face after randomly stabbing the man and his wife is being released from the hospital and has been charged with murder.

Sheriff William Snyder says 19-year-old Austin Harrouff will be taken from the hospital to jail Monday. He said Harrouff was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder Sunday night.

He had been hospitalized under guard and sedated since the Aug. 15 attack on 59-year-old John Stevens and his 53-year-old wife, Michelle Mishcon.

Deputies found the muscular former wrestler in his underwear and making animal noises while pinning his victim to the ground and biting his face.

Snyder said the FBI is still conducting tests to see if Harrouff was on drugs.