AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college has stopped flying all flags on campus after an American flag was burned following the presidential election of Republican Donald Trump.

Hampshire College President Jonathan Lash tells WWLP-TV (http://bit.ly/2fLGOFU ) the college won’t fly any flags for the time being. He says the Amherst campus will consult with students and staff about appropriately utilizing flags in the future.

A college official says members of the campus community initially lowered the flag to half-staff after the Nov. 8 election. That offended other members of the community.

The flag was then found burned on Veterans Day. It was replaced and flown again at half-staff until Friday’s decision to remove all flags.