MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Two of the five people who died in a fiery wrong-way crash on a Massachusetts highway have been identified as students at Anna Maria College.

The Catholic school in central Massachusetts said in a statement that the entire college community “is devastated by the news of the tragic accident that took the lives of … Jordan Galvin-Jutras and Kraig Diggs.”

State police have not released the identities of the victims in the crash on Interstate 495 in Middleborough just after midnight Monday. They say four young men in a northbound vehicle died when their car burst into flames after being struck by a car going south in the northbound lanes.

Relatives say Galvin-Jutras and Diggs were cousins and best friends.

The crash remains under investigation.