BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Talk of joint efforts to defend Europe is on the lips of EU leaders after decades of leaving collective security mostly to the United States and NATO.
Nobody is suggesting a joint European army, with thousands of tanks and combat planes displaying the EU’s star-studded logo.
But at a summit in the Slovak capital on Friday, heads of 27 countries named common defense as one of the goals needed to bring the bloc forward.
Declared French President Francois Hollande, “There is no continent, there is no union, if there is no defense.”
Most Read Stories
- Open ‘safe places’ in Seattle, King County for heroin use, task force says VIEW
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
- $80,000 median: Income gain in Seattle far outpaces other cities
- Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls says he's ready to take on a starter's workload
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
The EU’s Lisbon Treaty, which took effect in 2009, foresaw a mechanism for permanent defense cooperation inside the bloc.
But squabbles among member states have kept the topic in the background at most previous meetings of European leaders.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.