Meals on Wheels has confirmed a $50,000 donation from former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
The group that provides food for seniors in need thanked Kaepernick for his donation on Tuesday.
It came a day after President Donald Trump took a swipe Kaepernick during a campaign-style rally in Kentucky by taking credit for the lack of suitors for the free agent. Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the “Star Spangled Banner” ahead of 49ers games last season as a protest of police treatment of minorities became a topic of national debate.
Meals on Wheels faces a sharp funding cut under Trump’s proposed budget.
Kaepernick is also promoting a campaign to raise millions of dollars for drought relief in Somalia.
