WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — The Colby College Museum of Art in Maine has received a gift of more than $100 million from two supporters.
Colby officials tell The Morning Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2jF5sLz ) the gift from Peter and Paula Lunder was announced Thursday at a trustees meeting in Boston.
It includes about 1,500 works of art and will launch the Lunder Institute for American Art. The institute will focus on the practice, study and exhibition of American art.
Officials say the gift helps establish the university as the only liberal arts college with a high-end museum and global research center on American art.
The newspaper reports that the Colby museum is the biggest museum in Maine, with five wings, more than 9,000 works of art and more than 38,000 square feet of exhibition space.
___
Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/
