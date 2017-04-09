COLP, Ill. (AP) — The next village president in a southern Illinois community will be decided by a coin toss.
The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale says (http://bit.ly/2nN6zWp ) Tammy O’Daniell-Howell and Bryan Riekena each received 11 votes last Tuesday in Colp.
Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes says the tie will be broken on April 20. Illinois law calls for such ties to be settled by a coin flip.
O’Daniell-Howell is a lifelong resident of Colp and has been the village clerk since 2009.
Most Read Stories
- After abuse allegations against Ed Murray, political opponents may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- Video of passenger getting dragged off flight sparks uproar
- West Seattle star Nate Pryor picks Washington
- Angels rally with seven runs in ninth inning to complete sweep of Mariners
- Boeing 737, which ‘took the aviation world by storm,’ marks 50 years of flight VIEW
Riekena describes his occupation as “geek.” He attended Southern Illinois University on a swimming scholarship. He stayed in the area after earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.
Only 29 of the 250 registered voters in Colp participated in the election last Tuesday.
___
Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.