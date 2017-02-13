CLARK, N.J. (AP) — A youth basketball team has decided they would rather give up the rest of their season than play without their two female teammates.
NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2lxRkUN ) reports that Catholic Youth Organization league officials recently notified St. John’s in Clark, New Jersey, that their 5th grade team should never have been coed and their girls wouldn’t be permitted to finish the season.
Parents say the team’s prior record was forfeited because the girls were technically playing “illegally.”
When put to a vote before their game against Scotch Plains’ St. Bartholomew the Apostle, the St. John’s squad unanimously decided not to take the court without their full team.
An Archdiocese of Newark spokesman says CYO rules clearly state that teams should be boys or girls only.
Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com
