TANGIER, Va. (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search in Virginia for a man whose boat sank 5 miles off Tangier Island after taking on water in the Chesapeake Bay.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Berry Bena tells news outlets that the search for Ed Charnock was suspended Tuesday.

The waterman and his son, Jason, were crabbing aboard their boat on Monday afternoon. About 2:30 p.m. the men sent out a broadcast on marine radio saying their boat was sinking. Shortly thereafter, the men went overboard.

Weather conditions were hazardous with high winds, rain and reduced visibility.

A search began as soon as the radio call went out. The searchers found debris from the sunken boat, and Jason Charnock was eventually rescued. He remains at the island health center in stable condition.