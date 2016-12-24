MIAMI (AP) — The Coast Guard says it’s suspending its search for a 22-year-old man who went overboard the 12th deck of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship off of the Florida Keys.
The Coast Guard said in a statement that it had suspended the search for Nathaniel Skokan Friday evening.
The Coast Guard spent 38 hours searching for the man who went overboard from the 12th deck of the Independence of the Seas cruise ship early Thursday.
The air and boat crews searched an area of 4,574 square miles.
