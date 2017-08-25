NEW YORK (AP) — The Coast Guard says it has suspended its search for a man who jumped off a Staten Island Ferry.
Authorities say the man went overboard off the Staten Island-bound Spirit of America ferry at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, near Governors Island and the Statue of Liberty.
Service was temporarily halted; the ferry docked around 11 p.m.
The Coast Guard searched through the night before suspending efforts Friday morning.
